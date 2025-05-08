Samsung Confirms Galaxy S25 Edge Launch on May 12 with Major Promises

Samsung has officially announced the launch date for its much-anticipated slim flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company will unveil the device during a virtual Unpacked event scheduled for Monday, May 12th at 8 PM ET. This confirmation follows months of speculation and teasers, with Samsung first hinting at the device back in January.

According to a new blog post released alongside the announcement, the S25 Edge isn't just another smartphone—it’s meant to redefine expectations. Samsung states the device “not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone, but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.” The optimism may be well-timed, as the global smartphone market has been struggling with declining sales in recent years.

One of the standout features mentioned is the phone’s 200-megapixel main camera, the same high-end sensor found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That impressive spec suggests the S25 Edge will be a premium device, despite its slim and portable form factor.

Samsung emphasizes the balance the new model offers, saying it will combine "flagship-level performance with superior portability." That could give it a competitive edge over rivals like Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which may feature more modest specs, including a single rear camera.

While pricing and availability are still under wraps, there’s growing speculation about a staggered rollout. Rumours hint at a delayed US release, although Samsung US is already offering a $50 reservation credit, suggesting domestic buyers won’t be left behind for long.