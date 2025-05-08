  • Menu
Samsung Confirms Galaxy S25 Edge Launch on May 12 with Major Promises

Samsung to unveil Galaxy S25 Edge on May 12, promising slim design, flagship power, and a powerful 200MP camera.

Samsung has officially announced the launch date for its much-anticipated slim flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company will unveil the device during a virtual Unpacked event scheduled for Monday, May 12th at 8 PM ET. This confirmation follows months of speculation and teasers, with Samsung first hinting at the device back in January.

According to a new blog post released alongside the announcement, the S25 Edge isn't just another smartphone—it’s meant to redefine expectations. Samsung states the device “not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone, but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.” The optimism may be well-timed, as the global smartphone market has been struggling with declining sales in recent years.

One of the standout features mentioned is the phone’s 200-megapixel main camera, the same high-end sensor found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That impressive spec suggests the S25 Edge will be a premium device, despite its slim and portable form factor.

Samsung emphasizes the balance the new model offers, saying it will combine "flagship-level performance with superior portability." That could give it a competitive edge over rivals like Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which may feature more modest specs, including a single rear camera.

While pricing and availability are still under wraps, there’s growing speculation about a staggered rollout. Rumours hint at a delayed US release, although Samsung US is already offering a $50 reservation credit, suggesting domestic buyers won’t be left behind for long.

The full reveal will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including Samsung’s official YouTube channel. For now, fans and tech enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars—May 12th promises to be a pivotal moment in Samsung’s mobile journey.

