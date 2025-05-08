Live
- NIA court to pronounce verdict in 2008 Malegaon blast case on July 31
- Temples across Karnataka offer special prayers for success of 'Operation Sindoor', armed forces' well-being
- Govt debunks claims of Indian UAV drone shot in Pakistan, shares evidence
- Rohit Sharma Retires from Test Cricket: Ajinkya Rahane Shares His Reaction
- Kashmir's Gulmarg resort shuts for tourists due to proximity to LoC
- Mother’s Day 2025: Tech Gifts as Cool as Mom
- Chennai set to receive Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh by Friday amid ongoing supply efforts
- T20 Mumbai League: SoBo Mumbai Falcons reveal dynamic squad featuring Angkrish Raghuvanshi
- Heavy rain alert for several districts of TN until May 13
- 'Operation Sindoor' name religion specific, says Congress leader
Samsung Confirms Galaxy S25 Edge Launch on May 12 with Major Promises
Samsung to unveil Galaxy S25 Edge on May 12, promising slim design, flagship power, and a powerful 200MP camera.
Samsung has officially announced the launch date for its much-anticipated slim flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The company will unveil the device during a virtual Unpacked event scheduled for Monday, May 12th at 8 PM ET. This confirmation follows months of speculation and teasers, with Samsung first hinting at the device back in January.
According to a new blog post released alongside the announcement, the S25 Edge isn't just another smartphone—it’s meant to redefine expectations. Samsung states the device “not only sets a new standard for what you can achieve with your smartphone, but it also unlocks a new era of growth for the mobile industry.” The optimism may be well-timed, as the global smartphone market has been struggling with declining sales in recent years.
One of the standout features mentioned is the phone’s 200-megapixel main camera, the same high-end sensor found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That impressive spec suggests the S25 Edge will be a premium device, despite its slim and portable form factor.
Samsung emphasizes the balance the new model offers, saying it will combine "flagship-level performance with superior portability." That could give it a competitive edge over rivals like Apple’s rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which may feature more modest specs, including a single rear camera.
While pricing and availability are still under wraps, there’s growing speculation about a staggered rollout. Rumours hint at a delayed US release, although Samsung US is already offering a $50 reservation credit, suggesting domestic buyers won’t be left behind for long.
The full reveal will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including Samsung’s official YouTube channel. For now, fans and tech enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars—May 12th promises to be a pivotal moment in Samsung’s mobile journey.