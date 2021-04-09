Samsung Galaxy F02s Goes on Sale Today

The first sale of the Samsung Galaxy F02 will take place today

Samsung Galaxy F02s is the latest budget phone in the Galaxy F series. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and an HD + display.

The Galaxy F02s sale will take place on Flipkart, Samsung's online stores, and be available at select retail stores. Galaxy F02s starts at ₹ 8,999 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Galaxy F02s with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at ₹ 9,999. It comes in three colour options: Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond White.

In terms of specs, Galaxy F02s features a 6.5-inch (720x1,600 pixels) Infinity-V HD + display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card for expandable storage up to 1TB.

There are three cameras on the back, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Galaxy F01s also comes with Live Focus.

The device is backed by a 5000mah battery and supports 15W fast charging. On the software front, Galaxy F02s runs Android 10-based One UI 2.5. Galaxy F02s also supports Dolby Atmos on wired and Bluetooth headphones for a more immersive sound experience. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.