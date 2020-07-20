Samsung Galaxy M31s to Launch in India on July 30: Check Features, Price and Specifications

Samsung announced the launch date for Galaxy M31s in India. Galaxy M31s is all set to launch in India on July 30, and the smartphone can be bought from Amazon India.

The teaser page on Amazon India for Galaxy M31s is live showcasing the smartphone's design. For the selfie, Galaxy M31s has a punch-hole camera at the centre. It also brings along a quad-camera setup which is arranged in an L-shaped design. The Galaxy M31s presented on Amazon India also has a dual-tone colour scheme of light silver on top and blue at the bottom.

Galaxy M31s also features a 64-megapixel primary camera along with the 'Single Take' feature. This camera feature is capable of shooting a video and capturing photos at the same time. The smartphone is power-packed with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging speed. The Infinity-O screen on the Galaxy M31s has a Super AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution.

Above are the confirmed specs for the Galaxy M31s. And for the remaining features, here's what leaks and rumours have disclosed. Galaxy M31s is expected to flaunt a 6.4-inch display, and it will also offer 6GB of RAM. It provides storage options of 64GB and 128GB. Galaxy M31s is also said to be powered by in-house Exynos 9611 processor.

In addition to the 64-megapixel camera, the Galaxy M31s will also flaunt 8-megapixel, 5-megapixel and another 5-megapixel sensor. There is a 32-megapixel sensor camera for selfie purpose. The Galaxy M31s price has also been expected to be less than ₹20,000.