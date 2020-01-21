Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to Launch Today in India; Know Specifications

Samsung is all set to launch its latest smartphone Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India today. Earlier this month the company showcased the same smartphone at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Samsung announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite via its Twitter handle. After the launch, the smartphone can be purchased online and offline channels. Samsung is already taking registrations on its official website under the Notify Me option.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a lower version of Galaxy Note 10 which was launched in the last year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is expected to be sold at a beginning price of Rs 39,900. The handset will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour options. The smartphone categorised under the Notes series, the smartphone will offer latest camera technology, S Pen support, long-lasting battery life and an immersive display.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. The device runs Android 10 operating system topped with Samsung's own One UI 2.

The smartphone is packed with 6GB/8GB of RAM and the company's own Exynos 9810 processor powers the smartphone. The smartphone offers 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

The smartphone flaunts a triple rear camera setup which is 12MP wide, 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide angle lens. For selfies, the front part of the smartphone has a 32MP shooter. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.