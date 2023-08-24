Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may launch in September; details

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the toned-down variant of the existing Samsung Galaxy S23, in September. The smartphone has been a part of rumours for a while, though the company has yet to confirm its launch. The "fan-edition" (FE) series is usually more affordable than the flagship series; Therefore, we can expect the Galaxy S23 FE to be cheaper than the Galaxy S23. Its key specifications were also leaked ahead of the announcement.

Samsung may launch the, the toned-down variant of the existing Samsung Galaxy S23, in September. The smartphone has been a part of rumours for a while, though the company has yet to confirm its launch. The "fan-edition" (FE) series is usually more affordable than the flagship series; Therefore, we can expect the Galaxy S23 FE to be cheaper than the Galaxy S23. Its key specifications were also leaked ahead of the announcement.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slightly larger than the 6.1-inch display from the Galaxy S23. Samsung can play around with build quality to ensure its aggressive price point. It is also possible that the Galaxy S23 FE will sit between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Plus.

Brar adds that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or an Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. Until a few years ago, Qualcomm's chipset was limited to the US and Japanese phone markets. The rest of the world, including India, received the Exynos variant.

The rear camera setup of the Galaxy S23 FE may include a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel camera. The front can house a 10-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features include OneUI 5.1, based on Android 13, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, a four-year Android OS update promise, and wireless charging. There could also be some IP rating for dust and water resistance.

The exact launch date still needs to be determined, and it is also not known if Samsung will launch the device in India. The South Korean tech giant recently updated the Galaxy S21 FE with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC for the Indian market. The company launched the Galaxy S21 FE with Exynos 2100 SoC early last year. The price of the Snapdragon-power variant smartphone has been set at Rs 49,999. The vanilla Galaxy S23 has a starting price of Rs 74,999 in India. The Galaxy S23+ starts at Rs 94,999 (for the 256GB variant).

If Samsung does launch the Galaxy S23 FE in India, we can expect it to cost between Rs 50,000-60,000. As mentioned, Samsung has yet to confirm the launch. The company may also wait to launch a new FE variant, given that last year's Galaxy S22 didn't get a fan edition.