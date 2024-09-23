Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Tab S10 Series to Launch on September 26: All that We Expect

Samsung is gearing up for an exciting launch next week, as a new teaser video from Samsung Vietnam has seemingly confirmed the release date of the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 series. According to the teaser, both devices will be unveiled during a *Galaxy Unpacked* event scheduled for September 26, 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, the latest "Fan Edition" smartphone, has been making headlines in the rumour mill for months. It’s expected to follow the Galaxy S23 FE, offering flagship features at a more affordable price. One of the most exciting revelations is that the Galaxy S24 FE will come with Galaxy AI features right out of the box, enhancing its performance and user experience.

The teaser video, spotted by X user @chunvn8888, shows a smartphone with a metal frame, rounded corners, and three rear cameras, leading many to believe that this could be the Galaxy S24 FE. Initially, the smartphone was expected to be released in October, similar to its predecessor. However, the September 26 event date now indicates an earlier-than-expected launch.



In addition to the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung is also launching the Galaxy Tab S10 series, as pre-registration for these tablets has already begun in India. These tablets are rumoured to be Samsung's first flagship models to feature MediaTek chipsets.



Leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will come equipped with the Exynos 2400e processor, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The device is expected to pack a 4,565mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support, making it a powerful option in the budget flagship segment.



All eyes are now on Samsung’s event on September 26, where these exciting new devices will finally be revealed.