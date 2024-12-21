Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specs Leak: A Strong Rival to iPhone 17 Air with 200 MP Camera and More

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim's essential details have been leaked, and it looks like the next gadget may teach the rumoured iPhone 17 Air a lot about design and functions.

The amazing thinness of the Galaxy S25 Slim was first revealed earlier today by a trustworthy Chinese tipster. Now, another source on X (previously Twitter) has revealed an even more exciting list of specifications. In contrast to the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, which is anticipated to have a more straightforward single-camera configuration, the Galaxy S25 Slim might set the standard for thin smartphones if these prove to be true.

Galaxy S25 Slim: Elevated Specifications

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is said to power the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, which is expected to have a 6.66-inch display that is the same size as the S25+. There should be enough power for all-day use from the phone's battery, which is expected to have a capacity of 4,700 mAh to 5,000 mAh.

The device's back is anticipated to have the most notable features, though. According to predictions, the Galaxy S25 Slim will have a 200 MP primary camera that uses Samsung's ISOCELL HP5 sensor. This will be used in conjunction with a 50 MP telephoto and 50 MP ultra wide camera with a 3.5x optical zoom that both make use of Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensor. The device's photography experience will be far better than the competition thanks to this amazing camera configuration, which should provide top-tier photographic skills.

When Will We See the Galaxy S25 Slim?

As previously rumoured, the Galaxy S25 Slim is not anticipated to debut with the other Galaxy S25 models. Although it may be present during the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch event in late January, the Slim version is expected to hit shops around April or June 2025.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 thin might be among the most cutting-edge and feature-rich thin phones available, rivalling the iPhone 17 Air in terms of both design and performance if these rumours are accurate.