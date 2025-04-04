Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: Budget-Friendly Foldable Innovation on the Horizon

Samsung is gearing up to make foldable smartphones more accessible with theupcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Known for leading the foldable smartphone marketwith its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series, Samsung has primarily focused onpremium models. However, with increasing competition, particularly fromMotorola’s budget-friendly Razr lineup, the tech giant appears ready tointroduce a more affordable alternative without compromising innovation.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be unveiled thisJuly at Samsung’s highly anticipated Unpacked event. Alongside thisbudget-friendly model, the event may also showcase the standard Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and possibly even a trifold smartphone. This launch couldmark a significant expansion of Samsung’s foldable lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7FE: Expected Features & Specifications

Recent CAD renders, as shared by Android Police, give aglimpse into the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, while leaks from GalaxyClubprovide insights into its hardware. Reports suggest that the device will bepowered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chipset, the same processor used in theGalaxy S24 FE. The European variant, carrying the model number SM-F761B, isexpected to feature this chipset. However, it’s unclear if the U.S. version willshare the same configuration or sport a different processor.

In terms of photography, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isrumoured to feature a 12MP main camera paired with a 10MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP front camera for selfies. This camera setup closely resembles the Galaxy Z Flip 5, which debuted in 2023. Some speculate that theGalaxy Z Flip 7 FE could essentially be a rebranded version of its predecessorwith an upgraded chipset.Battery details remain uncertain, but it’s unclearwhether the device will retain the 3,700 mAh battery seen in the previous model.If so, users can expect a battery performance similar to past iterations.

An Affordable Entry intoFoldables

While the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launchat around $1,099 (approximately Rs. 94,106), the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isprojected to be significantly more affordable. Industry insiders estimate aprice tag of around $700 (Rs. 59,940) in the U.S., making it an appealingchoice for those looking to experience foldable technology without breaking thebank.

With Samsung expanding its foldable lineup, the Galaxy ZFlip 7 FE could be the perfect gateway for consumers eager to embrace foldableinnovation at a budget-friendly price.