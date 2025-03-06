Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to Feature Larger Cover Display and New Design

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation foldable smartphones, expected to take place in July. Leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7 have been surfacing, hinting at notable design and hardware upgrades. Among the most significant changes, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is rumored to feature a redesigned cover display, making it larger than its predecessor.

Bigger Cover Display with New Camera Placement

Earlier leaks suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 would retain a design similar to the Flip 6, with minor refinements. However, recent renders shared by tipster OnLeaks (via Android Headlines) indicate a major shift. The device is expected to feature a larger cover display, possibly around 4.0 inches, with a layout resembling the Motorola Razr 50 series.

Unlike the previous model, where the rear cameras were positioned separately, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is speculated to integrate the dual-camera setup within the display. While this could enhance the screen experience, some users may find it limiting in terms of functionality due to the placement of camera lenses.

Awaiting the Official Reveal

With the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event anticipated in July, more details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s design and performance upgrades will soon be unveiled. Until then, these leaks offer an exciting glimpse into what Samsung has in store for its upcoming foldable lineup.