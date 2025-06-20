Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Leak Teases Major Design Refresh and Display Tweaks

It's official! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is less than a month away at which point Samsung South Korean giant will officially present its brand new generation of foldable phones. In the last few months, a number of talks have been circulated about regarding the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks, offering a glimpse of what Samsung might unveil. Just a few weeks ahead of the launch, hands-on photos of the book-style folding device have begun to surface, showing the design of the rear panel of the phone. In addition to the design, this tipster also showcases the thinness of the foldable, shows slimmer bezels and more. With the leak we're expecting more of design improvements to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Over the last few months we've seen a variety of designs rendered in the case of Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, showing possible design improvements and modifications. Samsung’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, was shown off in a fresh set of hands-on photos that provide a closer look at its elegant design and back panel. On the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, user X shared the photographs, which were found by them.

Additionally, tispter has revealed that the smartphone's dimensions are 158.4 by 143.1mm in size. It's also 3.9mm this means that Samsung foldable phone 2025 is significantly thinner than its predecessor. Based on leaks from the past the device could also have the crown of the slimmest book-style folding device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 specs and Z Fold 7 design features will likely include a 6.5-inch AMOLED display on its cover screen and an 8.0-inch AMOLED display on its primary screen, according to the information provided. It is anticipated that the device will feature a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It's likely to run on Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM as well as up to 1TB of internal storage.