Samsung Unpacked 2020: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Launch Today; Where to Watch Live Stream

Samsung major tech event is planned for evening today. Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2020 virtual launch event where it will be hosting several new products, including, the Galaxy Note 20 series smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3 and new Galaxy Tab S7.

Samsung will be live-streaming through the Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung Global's Facebook page at 7:30 pm IST. This is Samsung's first online-only Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series: Expected price, specifications and features

As per reports, Samsung may launch a regular Galaxy Note 20 and a more premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is likely to bring a rather big display at 6.9-inches and come with a 120Hz mode for faster refresh rates. This screen will help in power saving which could result in a Galaxy Note 20 with impressive battery life.

Samsung may use its Exynos 990 chip for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. As for the optical front, the Galaxy Note 20 could come with triple camera setup; however, the Note 20 Ultra, could get a quad-lens setup. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may probably feature a 64-megapixel primary lens and 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide lenses.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and 13-megapixel periscope lens. Both the phones may feature the same front-facing camera of a 40-megapixel sensor. Reports suggest the pricing for the Galaxy Note 20 series could start at $999 and go beyond $1200 mark for the top-end variants.

This is according to Twitter user @Ricciolo1 who claims the "Note 20 series will be the most expensive Note ever."

and YES ... the Note 20 Series will be the most EXPENSIVE note EVER ...



(with Covid19 still here,U think is a good idea eh Samsung ?)



That's all for now . pic.twitter.com/aGKbD40VYL — Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) July 4, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Expected price, specifications and features



The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is another primary product to be launched today. It will follow a similar design as on the original Fold.

The external display will be 6.23-inches, with the one inside coming in at 7.7-inches. Both are said to be Super AMOLED panels. Reports suggest the internal display to support a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. The triple camera setup on the back is likely to come with 12-megapixel, 64-megapixel, and 12-megapixel lenses.

The selfie camera may be 10-megapixels. The device could get up to 512GB in storage, and support for 5G. The phone is likely to be power packed by a 4,356mAh battery that supports 15W wireless charging.