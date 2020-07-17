SAP Appoints Kulmeet Bawa as President and MD of India Subcontinent

New Delhi: Enterprise software major SAP on Friday appointed former Adobe executive Kulmeet Bawa as President and Managing Director for the India subcontinent.

Reporting directly to Scott Russell, President of SAP Asia Pacific Japan (APJ) from July 20, Bawa would replace Deb Deep Sengupta, current SAP India MD.

Bawa has been tasked with driving and delivering the SAP experience for employees and customers across the ecosystem as well as guide businesses in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the company said in a statement.

"We are confident that Kulmeet's track record of a customer-centric approach, his focus on people and effective team-work, coupled with deep industry knowledge, will propel SAP India to continued success," said Scott Russell, President, SAP APJ.

Bawa who led the India and South Asia market for Adobe, was recently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and and President, JAPAC, for omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks where he led the growth strategy and execution of go-to-market for the company.

"As India acclimatizes to the new reality in the new normal, it is important for businesses to permeate digital technologies in every industry, institution, business process, and individual experience," said Bawa.

Bawa led the India the South Asia market for Adobe, orchestrating businesses to digitally transform and drive excellence in customer experience.

He has also worked with Microsoft and Sun Microsystems, managing enterprise strategies across industries and portfolios.