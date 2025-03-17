Live
Strands Puzzle (March 17, 2025): Sound Switching & Spoonerisms Challenge
The Strands puzzle for March 17, 2025, challenged solvers with the theme of Sound Switching and clever Spoonerisms. Players had to decode quirky wordplay, such as "blushing crow" for "crushing blow" and "bedding wells" for "wedding bells." The spangram SPOONERISMS tied everything together, making this a tough but rewarding puzzle.
Players uncovered words like CROW, SHIPS, WELLS, BEDDING, and STRICKEN, helping to unlock the puzzle’s deeper connections. While challenging, the satisfaction of solving it made the effort worthwhile, and the Strands community shared their excitement and triumphs. For those who didn’t get it this time, there’s always another puzzle tomorrow.