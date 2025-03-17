  • Menu
Strands Puzzle (March 17, 2025): Sound Switching & Spoonerisms Challenge

Highlights

The Strands puzzle for March 17, 2025, challenged solvers with the theme of Sound Switching and clever Spoonerisms. Players had to decode quirky wordplay, such as "blushing crow" for "crushing blow" and "bedding wells" for "wedding bells." The spangram SPOONERISMS tied everything together, making this a tough but rewarding puzzle.

Strands puzzle (March 17, 2025) was a tough one, focusing on the theme of Sound Switching and Spoonerisms. These wordplay puzzles challenged players to spot quirky letter swaps, like changing "crushing blow" to "blushing crow" and "wedding bells" to "bedding wells."

The goal was to find words that fit the theme, with answers like BLUSHING CROW, BEDDING WELLS, and STRICKEN CHIPS, all Spoonerisms for common phrases. The final spangram, SPOONERISMS, could be traced across the grid, tying the puzzle together.

Players uncovered words like CROW, SHIPS, WELLS, BEDDING, and STRICKEN, helping to unlock the puzzle’s deeper connections. While challenging, the satisfaction of solving it made the effort worthwhile, and the Strands community shared their excitement and triumphs. For those who didn’t get it this time, there’s always another puzzle tomorrow.

