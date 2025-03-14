Live
Sunita Williams' return to Earth delayed again
SpaceX scrubs return mission
Cape Canaveral: SpaceX has postponed the return mission of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, citing technical concerns. The duo, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), was scheduled to return to Earth on the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
Mission officials announced that the decision to scrub the flight was taken as a precautionary measure. "Safety is our top priority, and we want to ensure all systems are functioning optimally before proceeding with re-entry," a NASA spokesperson stated.
Williams and Wilmore have been on the ISS as part of their extended mission, conducting critical research and experiments. While a new return date is yet to be confirmed, NASA and SpaceX engineers are working to resolve the issue before rescheduling the flight. This delay comes amid SpaceX's ongoing advancements in human spaceflight, reinforcing the company’s commitment to ensuring astronaut safety in all missions.