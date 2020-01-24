Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Dropped Again

In the last eight months, it is the fourth or fifth time Tata Sky has reduced the price of its HD Set-Top Box. Soon after April 1, 2019, when the Trai tariff regime was fully effective, Tata Sky reduced its Set-Top Boxes prices by Rs 400. Later, to make competitive in the industry, the costs were reduced even more. Last year in October, the DTH operator introduced the HD Set-Top Box for only Rs 1,199. Tata Sky has again reduced the price of its HD Set-Top Box to Rs 1,399 as part of a 'Special Offer.' Tata Sky did not disclose how long the offer will last; we expect it to be for a limited period and after a few weeks, the price will go back to original.

Tata Sky New Users Get HD Connection at Rs 1,399

As part of the Tata Sky latest 'Special Offer', the HD Set-Top Box will be sold at Rs 1,399, a similar price of SD STB. The Tata Sky Standard Definition Set-Top Box comes at Rs 1,399. Note that these are only the connection charges and there will be additional installation and engineer visit charges also additional for new connections. The charges from SD to HD Box upgrade would be Rs 1,199 for the Set-Top Box.

Tata Sky other Set-Top Boxes like Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky 4K and Tata Sky +HD are sold at the same prices of Rs 5,999, Rs 6,400 and Rs 9,300, respectively. If Tata Sky had dropped the price of its Android TV box, it would have been useful for new users.

When we make a comparison to the same Android TV boxes from rival operators, the latest Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV STB is priced on the higher side at Rs 5,999.

Tata Sky has the cheapest Set-Top Boxes right now in the industry. The SD and HD variants of Tata Sky are priced at Rs 1,399 currently, whereas other DTH operators are charging slightly more.