The Coronavirus Lockdown Has Changed The Way Earth Moves

Be it called as Coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic… The effect is the same!!! As the death rates are rising higher in the USA, Italy and Spain, the whole world is worrying about their situation. Even the positive cases are also growing rapidly which proves the prowess of this novel virus.

Many countries have ordered their people to sit at home by implementing complete lockdown. Although this step is controlling disease spread in India the positive cases are not reducing.

And one more positive thing about this lockdown issue is, the reduction in seismic noise has changed the way of Earth movement. Yes… As there are no vehicles seen on road, the noise levels gave got impeccably reduced making it good news for all the geoscientists.

These scientists dole out that the drop in the seismic noise due to shut down of factories and reduction of vibration and sound released by vehicles has made them detect the signals that cause earthquakes and smaller volcanic activities with much ease.





After Christmas 2019, the noise levels dropped gradually and this also made scientists concentrate more on underground activities peacefully.



This showed off that the steps that have been taken to curb the virus showed off positive results in reducing noise levels and at least made the planet move less according to these results.

Not only noise levels, but even the pollution levels also came down gradually. According to pollution check authorities of India, many cities In India including Delhi's pollution levels have rapidly moved down and now the city is experiencing fresh air resulting the people to breathe in happily.

Stay home and stay safe by maintaining social distance…