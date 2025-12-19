TikTok’s US Ownership Saga Nears End as Oracle-Led Group Set to Take Control in 2026

After years of political scrutiny, legal limbo, and repeated deadline extensions, TikTok’s future in the United States is finally coming into focus. ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the short-video platform, has entered binding agreements to transfer majority control of TikTok’s US operations to an investor group led by Oracle. The deal is expected to close on January 22, 2026, marking a major turning point in one of the most closely watched technology ownership battles of the decade.

The move effectively brings closure to Washington’s long-running national security concerns around TikTok’s Chinese ownership. Since 2024, the app has faced the looming threat of a US ban, with lawmakers and regulators questioning how American user data is handled. By shifting operational control to US-backed investors, the agreement clears a path for TikTok to continue operating in its largest and most influential market.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew confirmed the development to employees, describing it as a decisive step toward securing the platform’s long-term future in the United States. For millions of users and creators, the announcement offers long-awaited clarity after years of uncertainty about whether the app would survive in its current form.

Under the structure of the deal, a new joint venture will be formed. Roughly 50 percent ownership will rest with a consortium led by Oracle, alongside major investors such as Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX. ByteDance will retain a reduced 19.9 percent stake, while the remaining shares will be held by existing investors linked to ByteDance. Although the Chinese company will remain involved financially, day-to-day control will shift firmly into US-aligned hands.

January 22, 2026, is now the key date to watch. Once the transaction closes, it will effectively conclude the US government’s push to force a sale of TikTok’s American business. The deal closely mirrors the framework announced last September, when President Donald Trump delayed the enforcement of legislation that could have resulted in a nationwide ban.

However, not all concerns have disappeared. Control of TikTok’s powerful recommendation algorithm remains a politically sensitive issue. As part of the agreement, Oracle is expected to license the algorithm, with content feeds retrained using data from American users. TikTok maintains that this approach will protect user interests while ensuring a seamless experience for its estimated 170 million US users. Critics, including Senator Ron Wyden, have argued that the arrangement may fall short of delivering meaningful improvements in data privacy and security.

The broader impact of the transition is still unfolding. TikTok has repeatedly highlighted that more than seven million US small businesses rely on the platform for marketing and sales, while creators are hopeful that the user experience will remain largely unchanged. At the same time, reports suggest TikTok’s US workforce could face stricter return-to-office requirements in the coming year, signaling that operational changes are already underway ahead of the ownership shift.

As the countdown to January 2026 begins, TikTok appears set to enter a new chapter—one shaped by American oversight, global investment, and continued debate over data, technology, and trust.