Today's Wordle Answer: CLOVE – February 21, 2025

Today’s Wordle puzzle is a fun one, though it may be a bit tricky. If you’re thinking about spices found in your kitchen, you’re on the right track! Below are some helpful hints to guide you:

Hint No. 1: Repeats

There are no repeated letters in today’s Wordle answer.

Hint No. 2: Vowels

The answer contains two vowels.

Hint No. 3: Start letter

The word begins with the letter C.

Hint No. 4: Hidden word

A word connected to Valentine's Day can be found within the answer.

Hint No. 5: Meaning

It’s an aromatic spice.

Answer:

The answer to today’s Wordle is CLOVE.

