  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology

Today's Wordle Answer: CLOVE – February 21, 2025

Todays Wordle Answer: CLOVE – February 21, 2025
x
Highlights

Discover today's Wordle answer, "CLOVE," along with helpful hints and recent answers. Find out how this aromatic spice fits into today’s puzzle, plus the connection to Valentine’s Day.

Today’s Wordle puzzle is a fun one, though it may be a bit tricky. If you’re thinking about spices found in your kitchen, you’re on the right track! Below are some helpful hints to guide you:

Hint No. 1: Repeats

There are no repeated letters in today’s Wordle answer.

Hint No. 2: Vowels

The answer contains two vowels.

Hint No. 3: Start letter

The word begins with the letter C.

Hint No. 4: Hidden word

A word connected to Valentine's Day can be found within the answer.

Hint No. 5: Meaning

It’s an aromatic spice.

Answer:

The answer to today’s Wordle is CLOVE.

Recent Wordle Answers

  • Feb. 16, No. 1338: SUAVE
  • Feb. 17, No. 1339: TRAIL
  • Feb. 18, No. 1340: INDIE
  • Feb. 19, No. 1341: MADLY
Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick