Today's Wordle Answer: CLOVE – February 21, 2025
Highlights
Discover today's Wordle answer, "CLOVE," along with helpful hints and recent answers. Find out how this aromatic spice fits into today’s puzzle, plus the connection to Valentine’s Day.
Today’s Wordle puzzle is a fun one, though it may be a bit tricky. If you’re thinking about spices found in your kitchen, you’re on the right track! Below are some helpful hints to guide you:
Hint No. 1: Repeats
There are no repeated letters in today’s Wordle answer.
Hint No. 2: Vowels
The answer contains two vowels.
Hint No. 3: Start letter
The word begins with the letter C.
Hint No. 4: Hidden word
A word connected to Valentine's Day can be found within the answer.
Hint No. 5: Meaning
It’s an aromatic spice.
Answer:
The answer to today’s Wordle is CLOVE.
Recent Wordle Answers
- Feb. 16, No. 1338: SUAVE
- Feb. 17, No. 1339: TRAIL
- Feb. 18, No. 1340: INDIE
- Feb. 19, No. 1341: MADLY
