Today's Wordle Answer & Hints – Solve Wordle Puzzle

Highlights

Discover today's Wordle answer and helpful hints to solve the puzzle faster. Learn about Wordle's origin, best starting words, and the latest update from the New York Times.

Wordle, created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, became a global sensation and was later acquired by the New York Times. Variations like Dordle and Heardle also emerged from its popularity.

Choose a word with at least two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N to solve faster.

Wordle’s difficulty remains consistent, though Hard Mode offers extra challenges.

Today's Clues:

  • Another word for strength
  • No double letters
  • Starts with M

Answer: MIGHT

