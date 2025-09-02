Today's Wordle Answer & Hints – Solve Wordle Puzzle

Wordle, created by Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, became a global sensation and was later acquired by the New York Times. Variations like Dordle and Heardle also emerged from its popularity.

Choose a word with at least two different vowels and common consonants like S, T, R, or N to solve faster.

Wordle’s difficulty remains consistent, though Hard Mode offers extra challenges.

Today's Clues:

Another word for strength

No double letters

Starts with M

Answer: MIGHT