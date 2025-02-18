Live
Today's Wordle Hints, Answer, and Help for Feb. 18, 2025 (#1340) – Solve It Now!
Struggling with today’s Wordle? Check out our helpful hints for February 18, 2025, and get closer to solving the tricky word of the day! Find out the answer now.
Today’s Wordle is tricky, but don’t worry, we’ve got your back!
- The word starts with "M" and ends with "Y".
- It has only one vowel.
- There are no repeating letters in the word.
The meaning of the word is related to something being done “frantically” or “wildly”. Think of a word that describes fast or energetic action.
Remember, when you guess:
- Green means the letter is in the right spot.
- Yellow means the letter is in the word but not in the right spot.
- Gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all.
With these clues, you’re one step closer to solving the puzzle! Keep trying and think of a word that fits all the hints.
Answer: MADLY
Now, take a deep breath and guess away. You got this!
