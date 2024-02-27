Unveiling the OnePlus Watch 2: A Certified Military Edition- Date, Price, Features, and Details of the Sale

As part of the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, OnePlus unveiled its newest smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2. This brand-new wrist watch has a dual operating system and dual-chip architecture. Easy music control on the go is possible with the AMOLED screen and Bluetooth compatibility. The OnePlus Watch 2 is water and dust-resistant, adhering to IP68 standards, and has military-grade certification, so it can endure rough environments.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is available in Radiant Steel and Black Steel, both priced at Rs 24,999 from 4th of March 2024. Customers can buy the wristwatch at authorized retail stores across the nation or online at OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, or Amazon.in.

Offers:

Customers can take advantage of a number of fascinating launch deals. An immediate bank discount of Rs 2,000 is available to customers who buy the OnePlus Watch 2 using ICICI Bank and OneCard. Furthermore, from March 4th to the 10th, customers can take advantage of a no-cost EMI option with leading banks for up to 12 months, and from March 11th to the 31st, they can take advantage of it for 6 months. Connecting your device to the Red Cable Club will also grant you an extra Rs 1000 off your bill from February 26th through March 31st, just for Flagship customers. For a limited time, the OnePlus Store App and OnePlus.in are offering a free OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro to the first three customers who buy the OnePlus Watch 2. Plus, there's a free shoulder bag up for grabs for a select few customers who buy the OnePlus Watch 2 from OnePlus.in or the OnePlus Store app first.

Specifications:

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus Watch 2 boasts a circular 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with a pixel density of 466 x 466. The display has a maximum brightness level of 600 nits and is protected by 2.5D sapphire glass, which is resistant to scratches.

The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with 32GB internal memory, a speaker, and a microphone, so you can listen to standalone music. Calling via Bluetooth is also an option. A single charge can power the smartwatch for up to 100 hours in smart mode, thanks to its 500mAh battery.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is designed to offer thorough health monitoring with several sensors, including an optical heart rate monitor, blood oxygen level monitor, ambient light sensor, barometer, and more. The gadget can withstand dust and water thanks to its IP68 certification.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is compatible with Android versions 8.0 and up thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ chipset. It has built-in workout detection and more than a hundred different sports modes. A variety of sleep metrics, including deep sleep, light sleep, respiratory rate while sleeping, and more, are recorded by the smartwatch's built-in sleep tracking analysis.

We’re quite excited for the launch. Are you?