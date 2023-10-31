US President Joe Biden signs extraordinary executive order on AI risks; Details

US President Joe Biden took the first significant steps towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI), which has become a topic of global discussion at this stage. He has signed an unprecedented executive order that seeks to regulate how companies use AI. According to a report, this executive order aims to balance the needs of technology companies with national security and consumer rights, creating an early set of security barriers that could be strengthened through legislation and global agreements. Check out the ten essential points of this order.



Biden signs executive order on AI risks



The following rules have been implemented:

1. Developers of the most powerful AI systems must share their security test results and other critical information with the US government.

2. The National Institute of Standards and Technology will develop standards, tools and tests to help ensure that AI systems are safe and trustworthy.

3. Agencies that fund life sciences projects will establish these standards to protect against the risks of using AI to design hazardous biological materials by developing new robust standards for detecting biological synthesis.

4. The Department of Commerce will develop guidance for content authentication and watermarking to label AI-generated content clearly.

5. The US government will establish an advanced cybersecurity program to develop artificial intelligence tools to find and fix vulnerabilities in critical software.

6. The development of a National Security Memorandum directing additional actions on AI and security, which the National Security Council and the White House Chief of Staff will develop.

7. Protect Americans' privacy by prioritizing federal support to accelerate the development and use of privacy-preserving techniques, including those that use cutting-edge AI and that enable training of AI systems while preserving the privacy of user data training.

8. Strengthen privacy-preserving research and technologies, such as cryptographic tools that preserve people's privacy, by funding a Research Coordination Network to advance rapid advancements and development.

9. Address algorithmic discrimination through training, technical assistance, and coordination between the Department of Justice and federal civil rights offices on best practices for investigating and prosecuting AI-related civil rights violations.

10. Ensure equity across the criminal justice system by developing best practices using AI in sentencing, parole and probation, pretrial release and detention, risk assessments, surveillance, crime forecasting and predictive policing, and forensic analysis. Tags: US President, Joe Biden, AI, Technology