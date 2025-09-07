Using AI Beamforming for Enhanced Wireless Power Transfer

Live
Discover how AI beamforming enhances wireless power transfer by improving efficiency, range, and precision. Learn its applications, benefits, and future potential in 2025.
Pioneering the use of automated Software-Defined Radio to focus radio frequencies for improved efficiency and increased range.
Infrgy LLC demonstrates the next phase of the development of their innovative Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology at the University of Kashmir. The advancement utilizes beamforming combined with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Software-Defined Radio (SDR) to focus wireless signals in specific directions, improve signal strength and reduce interference. Together, these technologies offer the potential to make wireless power transfer more accurate, adaptive, and scalable than ever before.
Parvez Rishi, Infrgy co-founder states: “We are pleased to be working with the Professor Rouf Ul Alam Bhat to continue of development of our Energy Harvesting and Wireless Power Transfer technologies. While RF wireless power transfer technologies typically only deliver power from microwatts to milliwatts, our innovations using beamforming with AI is capable of delivering many watts over longer distances.”
Core Concept
Wireless power transfer traditionally relies on electromagnetic fields to deliver energy across a distance. However, due to natural propagation losses, much of this energy can dissipate into the environment, reducing efficiency. Beamforming is a technique originally used in communication systems to direct electromagnetic waves toward a specific target using constructive interference from multiple antennas. By focusing the energy stream, beamforming minimizes losses and enhances the effective transfer distance.
Software Defined Radio
Software-Defined Radio (SDR) plays a crucial role, as it provides a flexible, reconfigurable platform to control antennas and adjust transmission parameters in real time. Unlike hardware-restricted systems, SDR can dynamically adapt to varying conditions.
The role of AI
When combined with AI, SDR-based beamforming becomes intelligent, capable of learning user positions, predicting energy needs, and automatically optimizing transmission strategies for maximum efficiency. AI introduces a layer of autonomous intelligence into the otherwise mechanical process of energy delivery. Specifically, AI can:
The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Software-Defined Radio into beamforming techniques represents a significant leap forward in Wireless Power Transfer technology. By enabling systems to adapt, learn, and optimize in real time, AI ensures higher efficiency, reliability, and scalability than conventional approaches. The applications range from consumer devices to electric vehicles, medical systems, and even global renewable energy infrastructure. While challenges such as safety standards, regulatory frameworks, and cost optimization remain, the convergence of AI, SDR, and beamforming signals a future where power can be delivered as seamlessly as data, ultimately transforming the way humanity interacts with energy.