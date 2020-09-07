'Vi' is Vodafone Idea's New Brand Identity

On Monday Vodafone Idea revealed its new united brand identity. Now Vodafone Idea will be known as "Vi" (pronounced we). Vodafone Idea Ltd has merged both telcos into one using their red and yellow colours.

On the occasion of new branding announcement, Vodafone Idea has also launched a new Vi app. The telco has also introduced a programme through which one can win gifts like a GoPro, Netflix subscription and many more. It's named "Happy Surprises", and one needs to spot the new VI logo on the app. From the Vi app or website, Vodafone Idea users and non-users can get their own customised and unique ringtone. Users will receive a unique ringtone once they enter their mobile number. Vi plans many similar offers in the future.



Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited said, "The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world but also sets us on our future journey to offer world-class digital experiences to 1 Billion Indians on our strong 4G network. VIL is now leaner and agile, and the deployment of many principles of 5G architecture has helped us transform into a future-fit, digital network for changing customer needs."



On August 31, 2018, Vodafone India merged with Idea Cellular, and the merged company was renamed as Vodafone Idea Limited. Though the two telcos collaborated, both the brands continued with their distinct identities.



Nick Read, CEO of Vodafone Group Plc commented on the new brand saying, "As the integration of the two businesses is now complete it's time for a fresh start. That's why we believe that now is the perfect time to launch Vi, one company which combines the strengths of Vodafone and Idea. Vi's focus will be to deliver to citizens and businesses in India a superior network experience, better customer service and leading products and services."

