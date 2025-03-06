Live
Just In
vivo launches T4x model
Hyderabad: vivo, global smartphone brand, has introduced the first smartphone in the T4 series—the vivo T4x 5G. Designed for multi-taskers and...
Hyderabad: vivo, global smartphone brand, has introduced the first smartphone in the T4 series—the vivo T4x 5G. Designed for multi-taskers and performance-driven users, the model boasts the largest battery in its segment, a 6500mAh. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, it achieves an impressive AnTuTu score of over 728K, making it the fastest in its segment.
Equipped with a 50MP AI camera, the new model ensures users never miss capturing their special moments in stunning detail. Additionally, the smartphone features Military-Grade certified durability and an IP64 rating for protection against dust and water.
The model is available in two colors - Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. It will be priced at Rs13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will go on sale from March 12, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.