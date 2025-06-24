Live
Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched in India at Rs 9,999 | 6000mAh Battery & 50MP Camera
Vivo T4 Lite 5G is now available in India starting at Rs 9,999. It features a 6,000mAh battery, 50MP camera, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, and a 6.4-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Vivo has a new phone called T4 Lite 5G for people who want a cheap phone. The cheapest model costs Rs 9,999. It competes with phones like Lava Shark Storm, Infinix Note 50x, and Motorola G45.
Memory and Price:
4GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 9,999
6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 10,999
8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 12,999
The phone comes in two colors: Prism Blue and Titanium Gold. You can buy it from July 2 on Flipkart, Vivo’s website, and stores.
The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It has a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics chip. It has RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB. Storage can be 128GB or 256GB. You can add more storage with a memory card up to 1TB.
The screen is 6.4 inches with HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen can get very bright, up to 1,000 nits. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side. It has a headphone jack and one speaker. It is protected against dust and light water with an IP64 rating.
The back has two cameras: a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera is 5MP.
The phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo will give software updates for 2 years and security updates for 3 years.
The battery is big, 6,000mAh, and charges with 15W using a USB-C cable.