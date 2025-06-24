Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched in India at Rs 9,999 | 6000mAh Battery & 50MP Camera

Vivo has a new phone called T4 Lite 5G for people who want a cheap phone. The cheapest model costs Rs 9,999. It competes with phones like Lava Shark Storm, Infinix Note 50x, and Motorola G45.

Memory and Price:

4GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 9,999

6GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 10,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 12,999

The phone comes in two colors: Prism Blue and Titanium Gold. You can buy it from July 2 on Flipkart, Vivo’s website, and stores.

The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It has a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics chip. It has RAM options of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB. Storage can be 128GB or 256GB. You can add more storage with a memory card up to 1TB.

The screen is 6.4 inches with HD+ quality and a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen can get very bright, up to 1,000 nits. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the side. It has a headphone jack and one speaker. It is protected against dust and light water with an IP64 rating.

The back has two cameras: a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera. The front camera is 5MP.

The phone runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo will give software updates for 2 years and security updates for 3 years.

The battery is big, 6,000mAh, and charges with 15W using a USB-C cable.