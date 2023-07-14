What will Chandrayaan-3 cost?

  • Menu
Wishes Continue to pour in for success of Chandrayaan 3
While speaking to reporters in 2020, K Sivan, the chairman of ISRO at the time, said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission will cost over Rs 615 crore. Sivan broke up the cost, adding that the lander, rover and propulsion module would cost Rs 250 crore and that launch services would cost Rs 365 crore.

But this figure was given before the pandemic hit and before the entire mission was delayed by years. Considering the fact that Chandrayaan-3 was initially supposed to launch in 2021 and that it is now only launching well into 2023, there is a good chance that the mission's budget has ballooned.

