WhatsApp brings 'Advanced Search' feature for Android beta users; Know how it works

This feature makes it easy to find files on WhatsApp. It creates categories of different types of media and shared files on WhatsApp. The new advanced search function is not yet available in the stable version of WhatsApp. But Android users on the WhatsApp beta program can start using it. Those who are interested in trying new WhatsApp features, they can do so by signing up for the WhatsApp beta program through this link.

WhatsApp Advanced Search: How it Works

The latest feature is enabled by default in the WhatsApp application. Now when you select the search tool at the top of the app, a drop-down menu will appear with different options, including photos, videos, links, GIFs, audio, and documents. You can tap any of the options to search for that particular item, or you can type in the search bar. When you type out in the search bar, the search results will include related photos, videos and more along with the chats.

Selecting any of the options will show everything that has been shared of that particular file type on WhatsApp. For example, if you choose images, you will see all the images that you sent and received on WhatsApp. You can also type inside these search boxes. There is an option available to switch to the grid view that shows chats with photos, videos, or GIFs.

The new search function in WhatsApp is quite useful, especially if you are someone who stores a lot of data in the application. There is no news on WhatsApp that it will release this feature for all Android users, but as it is now in beta, it should arrive very soon.