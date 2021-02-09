WhatsApp multi-device support to launch soon

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device compatibility for quite some time. This feature will be necessary for WhatsApp as it will support the use of an account on multiple devices simultaneously. Now a new feature has been discovered that will be part of this multi-device support.

WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.30.16 comes with a new "Sign out" feature, WABetaInfo reported. This feature is said to be part of multi-device support, and as the name suggests, it will be used to log out of different connected devices. WABetaInfo also shared a video demonstration of the new feature. Replace the "delete account" option in the interfaces of the linked device in WhatsApp.

Basically, this feature will allow users to log out of their WhatsApp account's different devices. According to reports so far, WhatsApp is adding support for up to four devices for one WhatsApp account. The device may change in the future when the feature is official. This will be different from WhatsApp Web in that it will allow support for smartphones and tablets. It also won't require an active internet connection on the primary device.

The new logout feature will be part of the multi-device support in the future when it launches. WABetaInfo added that this feature currently works flawlessly for both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. It is available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS, but it is not yet visible to the public beta version users. WhatsApp is also expected to launch for Android.