WhatsApp Tests Group Chat History Sharing for New Members on iPhone

WhatsApp may soon make joining a new group far less confusing for iPhone users. The messaging platform is testing a long-awaited feature that allows existing members to share recent chat history with newcomers, helping them catch up on conversations that took place before they joined.

The update, currently available through WhatsApp’s TestFlight beta programme for iOS, was first spotted by WABetainfo. While Android users had earlier seen hints of a similar tool in development, this iPhone rollout suggests that Meta is preparing to expand the feature more broadly.

For years, one of WhatsApp’s biggest limitations has been its handling of group chats. New members can only view messages posted after they join, often leaving them without context about discussions, plans, or decisions made earlier. Competing platforms such as Telegram already allow access to older messages, making this update a notable step toward closing that gap.

According to reports, the new tool will let current members selectively share up to 100 recent messages from the past 14 days. Instead of automatically revealing the entire chat history, WhatsApp is giving users control over what gets shared. This approach is designed to balance convenience with privacy.

To avoid confusion, any forwarded history will appear in a different colour, making it easy for new members to distinguish between older shared messages and fresh conversations. The app will also notify the group whenever chat history is shared, adding transparency. A system message will indicate which user chose to send those earlier messages.

The feature is integrated directly into the process of adding new members. When selecting the “Add member” option, users will see an additional prompt at the bottom of the screen offering the choice to share recent messages. They can send the full 100-message limit or choose a smaller number instead.

Importantly, WhatsApp is not enabling this by default. The platform will not automatically transfer past chats when someone joins. Instead, sharing remains optional and requires manual confirmation. Users will also see alerts reminding them that they are about to share previous messages. These warnings reportedly appear up to three times, after which the app proceeds once the action is confirmed.

This cautious rollout suggests WhatsApp is prioritising user control and data privacy while still improving usability.

At present, the feature is limited to select iOS beta testers using TestFlight. There’s no confirmed timeline for a public release, but if testing goes smoothly, it could soon become a standard part of WhatsApp’s group experience.

If widely adopted, the change could make group chats more welcoming and less chaotic for new members — finally giving them the full story from day one.