WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Allows to Create GIFs with Meta AI; Know How

WhatsApp, in collaboration with Meta AI, has introduced an exciting feature that allows users to create custom GIFs in seconds. This new capability is a testament to how Meta AI is enhancing the user experience on WhatsApp, making it easier and more fun to express yourself. Please find a step-by-step guide on how to create your own unique GIFs using Meta AI on WhatsApp.



How to Create GIFs on WhatsApp Using Meta AI

Before you start, ensure your WhatsApp app is updated to the latest version from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

1. Open WhatsApp: Navigate to the chat where you want to send the GIF.

2. Access Meta AI: Tap the "+" icon and select "Imagine."

3. Enter Description: Meta AI interface will open. Here, you can enter a text-based description of the image you want.

4. Generate Image: If you like the visual description, tap the arrow icon to proceed.

5. Animate Image: Choose to animate the image by tapping on "Animate," converting it into a GIF.

6. Send GIF: After processing, tap "Send" to share your custom GIF in the chat.

More Cool Tricks with Meta AI

Besides creating custom GIFs, Meta AI on WhatsApp offers several other useful features:

- Local Recommendations: Ask Meta AI for suggestions on places to eat or visit.

- Quizzes and Research: Quiz yourself on various topics or use Meta AI for quick research.

- Text Summarization: Get concise summaries of long texts.

- Reply Suggestions: Get help crafting replies if you're stuck in a conversation.

These features are powered by Meta’s Llama 3.1 AI model, which enhances WhatsApp's functionality and user experience.

The integration of Meta AI into WhatsApp has added a new dimension to the way users interact on the platform. By enabling the creation of custom GIFs and providing a suite of helpful tools, Meta AI is making WhatsApp more engaging and versatile. Whether you want to make your chats more lively with personalized GIFs or get quick assistance from AI, WhatsApp’s latest features offer something for everyone. Update your app today and start exploring these exciting new capabilities!