WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Enhances Privacy with Usernames and PINs

WhatsApp, one of India's most popular messaging apps, is set to undergo a significant transformation with its upcoming update. This new feature, known as Username and PIN, will enable users to replace their phone numbers with usernames, offering greater privacy by allowing them to keep their mobile numbers hidden from those they interact with on the platform.

According to WaBetaInfo, a reliable source for upcoming WhatsApp features, the update is designed to enhance user control over who can contact them. By adopting this new feature, users can choose whether they want their phone numbers to be visible or if they'd instead use a username to maintain their privacy. This change marks one of the most significant updates to WhatsApp in years, reflecting the app's ongoing commitment to user security.

WhatsApp has long been favoured by users in India due to its simple interface, lack of bugs, and absence of ads, making it accessible to people of all ages. The introduction of Username and PIN underscores the app's continued focus on user experience and privacy.



Once this update is rolled out, users will have three privacy options to choose from. The first is "Username," which allows them to substitute their phone numbers with a unique identifier. The second option is "Phone number" for those who prefer to continue sharing their mobile numbers. Notably, the app will not reset existing contacts, so those who already have your number will still be able to see it. New contacts, however, will only see your username.



The third privacy option, "Username with PIN," adds another layer of security. By enabling this, users can ensure that only individuals with their unique four-digit PIN can contact them on WhatsApp. This feature is particularly beneficial for privacy-conscious users, although it has a caveat. Those who already have your phone number will still be able to text you, even if the PIN option is enabled. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, may need to address this loophole to ensure complete privacy protection.



"This is an optional feature designed to give you more control over who can reach you, ensuring that only those you choose can reach out to you initially through your username," stated the report from WaBetaInfo.



Currently, this feature is available for testing by users on WhatsApp's Android 2.24.18.2 beta version. However, stable Android users will have to wait longer, as the feature is expected to be included in a future update.