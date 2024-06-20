WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Improve Video and Audio Calls with AR Features

WhatsApp is a cornerstone for millions worldwide when it comes to video and audio communication. This popular instant messaging app not only connects people with their loved ones but also serves as a crucial tool for professional interactions. Now, there's exciting news for regular WhatsApp users: Meta is gearing up to roll out augmented reality (AR) features aimed at enhancing the overall calling experience.



According to WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is testing a new AR feature in the latest beta version, 2.24.13.14, available on the Google Play Store. This update promises to introduce call effects and filters, adding a fun and interactive layer to video calls.



New AR Effects and Filters

A screenshot shared by WA Beta Info reveals WhatsApp's experiments with new AR effects and filters, which are expected to be included in an upcoming update. These effects will enable users to personalize their video calls with dynamic facial filters. For instance, users can apply a touch-up tool for a smoother skin appearance or activate a low-light mode to improve visibility in dim lighting conditions. These enhancements are designed to make video calls visually appealing and engaging, offering a richer way to connect with friends and family.

Background Editing Features

In addition to facial filters, WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows users to edit their backgrounds during calls. This functionality is particularly beneficial in group conferences, where participants might want to customize their surroundings or blur out distractions. Impressively, this background editing feature will also be available on WhatsApp Desktop, leveraging the advantages of larger screens and more detailed editing capabilities. This is expected to be a valuable tool in professional settings, providing users with greater control over their call environment.

Creative Effects and Avatars



WhatsApp is also set to introduce various effects aimed at making video calls more entertaining and engaging. Soon, users will have the option to use avatars in place of their real-time video feed. This feature not only adds a playful element to calls but also offers a way to maintain privacy or express creativity. Using avatars can be a fun way to interact, ensuring that calls are both lively and personal.



Updated Calling Interface



Prior to the introduction of AR features, WhatsApp had already started modernizing its calling interface. In beta version 2.24.12.14 for Android, an updated interface was unveiled, showcasing a sleek design with a larger profile photo and enhanced visual clarity for the calling bar at the bottom. These changes aim to help users identify and interact with their contacts more easily during calls, streamlining the overall experience.



Future Rollout

WhatsApp's AR features for call effects and filters are still under development, and a precise rollout date has not been announced yet. However, these anticipated updates are poised to significantly enhance the way users experience video and audio calls on the platform. By incorporating AR elements, WhatsApp continues to innovate, ensuring that it remains a top choice for communication in both personal and professional spheres.

Let's wait for WhatsApp to officially roll out these exciting new features, promising to transform how we connect through video and audio calls.