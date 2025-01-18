Whitney Wolfe Herd Returns as Bumble CEO Amid Challenges in the Dating App Market

Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd is set to return as CEO in mid-March 2025 after stepping down from the role in January 2024. Her successor, former Slack CEO Lidiane Jones, has resigned for “personal reasons” and will continue until Wolfe Herd resumes leadership.

“As I step into the role of CEO, I’m energized and fully committed to Bumble’s success, our mission of creating meaningful, equitable relationships, and our opportunity ahead,” Wolfe Herd says in a statement. “We have exciting innovation ahead for Bumble in this bold new chapter.”

Wolfe Herd initially launched Bumble in 2014, creating a platform where women initiate conversations with matches. Despite its innovative approach, Bumble recently faced challenges. In April, the company introduced a redesign and a new feature allowing men to send the first message, responding to prewritten prompts. This followed layoffs aimed at realigning the company’s operations with strategic goals. However, Bumble’s share price has more than halved since the redesign.

The broader dating app market is also struggling. Competitor Match Group, which owns Tinder and Hinge, reported a drop in users. Bumble’s recent earnings revealed an increase in paying users, from 3.8 million to 4.3 million over the past year. However, average revenue per user declined from $23.42 to $21.17, and total revenue saw a slight drop.

A 2023 Pew Research survey highlighted additional challenges, with 52% of respondents encountering scammers on dating apps and 51% of women reporting negative experiences. UK data from Ofcom showed declining usage of major dating platforms, while surveys suggest younger users, particularly Gen Z, are moving away from these apps. As Wolfe Herd takes the reins again, she faces the dual challenge of rejuvenating Bumble’s appeal and addressing broader industry trends affecting user engagement and revenue.