Will Apple launch the iPhone 12 series this month?

Generally, Apple announces its new range of iPhones in its September event. But, this year was different. Earlier this year, Apple had it's World Developers Conference (WWDC) and the launch of the iPhone SE (2020).

After that, the Apple Event took place last night where Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 6, an affordable Apple Watch SE, iPad Air 4, and the 8th-generation iPad along with the Apple One subscription package.

The upcoming Apple iPhone 12 series was not mentioned at last night's event, and that hinted that Apple would possibly stick to its October launch timeline. This is usually not how Apple does things, but 2020 is entirely different.

While most sources and rumours suggest that there will be an event in the second week of October, new rumours surfaced yesterday. These hints towards the possibility of an event on September 30 where some people speculate, the iPhone 12 series could be announced.

This speculation is courtesy of Jenna Ezarik on Twitter, who shared a short clip from last night's iPad demo. The video shows the Apple Pencil being used to sketch on a line - "Due to September 30" - which is highlighted and turned into an event.

"During the #AppleEvent today… do we think this is a sign for when the iPhone announcement will be?" tweeted Ezarik.

During the #AppleEvent today... do we think this is a sign for when the iPhone announcement will be??!! 👀 pic.twitter.com/MhVcBMrDXZ — Jenna Ezarik (@jennaezarik) September 16, 2020







Ezarik's tweet has garnered 247 retweets and 3.3K likes so far. That shows people are very excited about the news. The iPhone 12 range is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Apple has not only delayed it but has also changed it from their usual "September is for iPhone releases" schedule, iPhone fans are ready to believe anything right now.

While this could be a big hint that Apple has cunningly fallen, it could also be a minor thing, except for a portion of the iPad demo. Either way, we don't need to wait too long.