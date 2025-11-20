Wobble Launches Its First Smartphone — Wobble One, Made in India for the World

Wobble, India’s bold and fast-rising consumer technology brand, officially unveiled its first-ever smartphone at a grand launch event held on November 19 in New Delhi. The introduction of the Wobble One marks a defining milestone for the brand as it expands from its acclaimed television lineup into the highly competitive smartphone category.

The launch reinforced Wobble’s philosophy of “Made in India. Engineered for the World.” The smartphone has been designed and manufactured entirely in India, combining a refined design language with advanced engineering to meet the needs of today’s expressive, always-connected generation.





Crafted to reflect movement, creativity, and performance, the Wobble One brings together flagship-grade engineering, professional camera capabilities, and a clean, powerful software experience — making it one of the most compelling new entrants in its category.

At the event, Wobble showcased the key strengths of the Wobble One:

Strong Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, which operates at a 2.6 GHz clock speed, the Wobble One delivers smooth and efficient performance across multitasking, gaming, and everyday use.

Professional Flagship Grade Camera System

The smartphone features a versatile 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a dedicated Wobble Mode, and a macro camera, engineered to capture expressive, creator-ready content across scenarios. The camera quality was captured brilliantly by Sudhir Shivaram, one of India’s most respected wildlife photographers and educators, WPY Jury member, and Brand Ambassador for Sony Alpha India. His award-winning work, extensive workshops, and influential digital community underscore the device’s strong creator appeal.





Immersive AMOLED Display

A 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision ensures stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and fluid motion.

Endurance That Keeps Up

With up to 47 hours of calling, 24 hours of video streaming, and 22 days of standby, the Wobble One is designed for long-lasting use without compromise.

Pure, Intelligent Software

Running stock Android 15, the device offers a clean, fast, bloatware-free experience. With Google AI enhancements, users get smarter performance, better optimisation, and intuitive features out of the box.

The Wobble One is available in three striking colours — Mythic White, Eclipse Black, and Odyssey Blue — and in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB variants. Sales will be available across online platforms and mainline retail channels. Pricing for the Wobble One starts at ₹22,000.

Speaking about the milestone, Anand Dubey, CEO, Indkal Technologies, said: “Wobble entering the smartphone space is not just a product launch—it’s a manifestation of our vision. We set out to build a smartphone that reflects the ambition and expression of today’s users, while delivering performance that is at least world-class. This device represents the first step in our journey and our commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and India’s growing leadership in technology design and manufacturing.”