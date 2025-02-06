Wordle #1328 Clues and Hints for February 6, 2025

Wordle is a fun and addictive word puzzle game where you need to guess a five-letter word in six tries. It was created by Josh Wardle and became super popular worldwide. After each guess, you get feedback with colored tiles: green means the letter is in the right spot, yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot, and gray means the letter isn’t in the word at all.

Today's Wordle Hints (February 6, 2025):

1. It’s a noun.

2. The word has two vowels.

3. It starts with “P.”

4. There’s one repeating letter.

5. It means student or follower.

Answer for Today’s Wordle:

Today’s answer is PUPIL.

Wordle FAQs:

Can I play past puzzles? No, but you can find unofficial archives online.

How do the colored tiles work? Green means correct, yellow means wrong position, gray means not in the word.

How many guesses do I get? You have six tries to guess the word.

Can I play more than once a day? No, you can only play one puzzle per day.

Can letters repeat in Wordle? Yes, sometimes the same letter can appear twice or more.

Is Wordle available in other languages? Yes, there are versions in many languages, like Spanish and French.

How Did Wordle Start?

Josh Wardle created Wordle as a gift for his partner. The game got so popular that it spread everywhere, inspiring other games like Squabble, Heardle, and Dordle. In February, the New York Times bought Wordle, making it even more famous.

Where Can You Play Wordle?

You can play Wordle for free on the New York Times Games website. It’s ad-free, so you can fully focus on solving the puzzle.

How to Play Wordle:

The goal is to guess the five-letter word in six tries. Here’s how the colored tiles work:

Green: Correct letter in the correct position.

Correct letter in the correct position. Yellow: Correct letter but in the wrong position.

Correct letter but in the wrong position. Gray: Letter isn’t in the word.

You can only play one puzzle a day, and the answers will never be plural. Some words might have the same letter multiple times, which can make the puzzle harder.