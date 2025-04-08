Wordle Answer and Hints for April 8: Solve Today's Puzzle with These Clues

Stuck on today’s Wordle? Don’t worry, we’ve got some helpful clues to guide you. Grab your coffee, and let’s crack this five-letter word together!

Wordle Hints (Game #1389)

Clue #1 – Vowels:

The word has two vowels (A, E, I, O, U) in different spots.

Clue #2 – First Letter:

The word starts with S.

Clue #3 – No Repeated Letters:

There are no repeated letters in today’s word.

Clue #4 – Last Letter:

The word ends with E.

Clue #5 – Meaning:

The word means “to be frugal” or “not in regular use.”

Wordle Answer (Game #1389):

The answer is SPARE.