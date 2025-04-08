Wordle Answer and Hints for April 8: Solve Today's Puzzle with These Clues

Live
Highlights
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Check out these helpful hints and clues for April 8’s puzzle. From the first letter to the meaning of the word, we’ve got everything you need to crack the code.
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Don’t worry, we’ve got some helpful clues to guide you. Grab your coffee, and let’s crack this five-letter word together!
Wordle Hints (Game #1389)
Clue #1 – Vowels:
The word has two vowels (A, E, I, O, U) in different spots.
Clue #2 – First Letter:
The word starts with S.
Clue #3 – No Repeated Letters:
There are no repeated letters in today’s word.
Clue #4 – Last Letter:
The word ends with E.
Clue #5 – Meaning:
The word means “to be frugal” or “not in regular use.”
Wordle Answer (Game #1389):
The answer is SPARE.
