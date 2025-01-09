Wordle Answer for January 9, 2025: Clues and Solution for Today’s Puzzle

Wordle is a fun word game that people all over the world love to play. In this game, you have to guess a five-letter word in six tries. It was created by Josh Wardle and is now owned by The New York Times. If you’re stuck on today’s puzzle, don’t worry! Here are some clues and the answer.

Clues for January 9, 2025:

1. It is a noun (a thing).

2. The word has two vowels (a, e, i, o, or u).

3. The first letter is W.

4. No letters repeat in the word.

5. The word is something like a "cookie" or "flake."

Answer:

The word for today is WAFER.

How to Play Wordle:

In Wordle, you guess a new five-letter word every day. You have six tries, and after each guess, the game shows you colored tiles:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong spot.

Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

Keep playing to track your progress and your streaks!