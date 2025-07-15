Wordle Answer for July 15, 2025: Puzzle 1487 Hints and Solution Revealed

Today’s Wordle is puzzle number 1487.

It was released on July 15, 2025.

Many people found it hard.

Do not worry, we are here to help.

Wordle is a daily word game. You have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.

Each guess gives you a clue.

Green means the letter is in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

You can play only once a day. Everyone gets the same puzzle.

You can also share your score online without showing the word.

Hint for Today’s Word

The word starts with the letter F.

It means to force something onto someone.

It is not a very common word.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for Wordle puzzle number 1487 is FOIST.