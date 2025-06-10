Live
Wordle Answer for June 10, 2025 – Simple Clues & Today’s Solution
Learn how to play Wordle in easy steps. See the clues and answer for today’s Wordle (Puzzle #1452 – June 10, 2025). Find out what the word “taffy” means and how to guess better!
Wordle is a fun word game. In this game, you need to guess a five-letter word. You have six chances to get it right.
When you type a word and press enter:
Green means the letter is in the right spot.
Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in the right spot.
Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.
The game helps you learn new words and think carefully. Many people play it every day!
Who Made Wordle?
Wordle was made by a man named Josh Wardle in 2021. It got very popular quickly. In 2022, The New York Times bought the game. Now, they share a new puzzle every day.
You can play it for free, but if you want to save your scores and get extra tools, you need a subscription.
Hints for Today’s Wordle (Puzzle #1452 – June 10, 2025)
Here are some clues to help guess today’s word:
It is a noun (a thing).
It is often used after the word “saltwater”.
The word has only one vowel, and that vowel is A.
It has repeating letters.
The word starts with the letter T.
It means a chewy candy made from sugar or molasses.
The Answer is: Taffy
Taffy is a soft, chewy candy. People often say "saltwater taffy," which is a popular treat at the beach. It’s sweet and stretchy, and it comes in many flavors.