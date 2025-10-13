Live
Wordle Answer Today (#1577): October 13, 2025 – Hints and Solution
Highlights
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Here are simple hints to help you solve puzzle #1577 for October 13, 2025. No spoilers unless you scroll to see the answer, which is BEARD.
Here is help for today’s Wordle puzzle. If you are stuck, you can read hints or scroll down to see the answer. Be careful, the answer is below, so only read if you want to see it.
Is Today’s Wordle Hard: Not Really
Most people solved it in around 3 or 4 tries.
This is based on data from the New York Times WordleBot.
Hints for Today’s Wordle
Here are some clues to help you guess the word
The word has two vowels
No letters are repeated
It uses three common Wordle letters
First Letter of the Word
If you want just a small clue
The word starts with this letter
Write the letter here if you want to share the clue
The Answer to Today’s Wordle
This is the full answer to Wordle puzzle number 1577 for October 13 2025
BEARD
