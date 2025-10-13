Wordle Answer Today (#1577): October 13, 2025 – Hints and Solution

Here is help for today’s Wordle puzzle. If you are stuck, you can read hints or scroll down to see the answer. Be careful, the answer is below, so only read if you want to see it.

Is Today’s Wordle Hard: Not Really

Most people solved it in around 3 or 4 tries.

This is based on data from the New York Times WordleBot.

Hints for Today’s Wordle

Here are some clues to help you guess the word

The word has two vowels

No letters are repeated

It uses three common Wordle letters

First Letter of the Word

If you want just a small clue

The word starts with this letter

The Answer to Today’s Wordle

This is the full answer to Wordle puzzle number 1577 for October 13 2025

BEARD











