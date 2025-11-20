Wordle Answer Today (20 November 2025): Puzzle #1615 Solved – Hints, Difficulty & Final Answer
Find the Wordle answer for 20 November 2025. Puzzle #1615 came with clear hints, including a word starting with G and having two vowels.
Today’s Wordle puzzle left many players excited and a bit confused. Puzzle #1615 came with hints that made people rethink their usual guesses.
Today’s Hints
Starts with G
Has two vowels
Hint: “Add ‘yard’ after it and it becomes a place.”
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer for 20 November 2025 is GRAVE.
A grave is a hole dug in the ground to bury a coffin. The emotional meaning surprised many players who expected a lighter word.