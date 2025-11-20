  1. Home
Wordle Answer Today (20 November 2025): Puzzle #1615 Solved – Hints, Difficulty & Final Answer

  • Created On:  20 Nov 2025 2:38 PM IST
Find the Wordle answer for 20 November 2025. Puzzle #1615 came with clear hints, including a word starting with G and having two vowels.

Today’s Wordle puzzle left many players excited and a bit confused. Puzzle #1615 came with hints that made people rethink their usual guesses.

Today’s Hints

Starts with G

Has two vowels

Hint: “Add ‘yard’ after it and it becomes a place.”

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for 20 November 2025 is GRAVE.

A grave is a hole dug in the ground to bury a coffin. The emotional meaning surprised many players who expected a lighter word.

