Wordle Answer Today (20 November 2025): Puzzle #1615 Solved – Hints, Difficulty & Final Answer

Today’s Wordle puzzle left many players excited and a bit confused. Puzzle #1615 came with hints that made people rethink their usual guesses.

Today’s Hints

Starts with G

Has two vowels

Hint: “Add ‘yard’ after it and it becomes a place.”

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer for 20 November 2025 is GRAVE.

A grave is a hole dug in the ground to bury a coffin. The emotional meaning surprised many players who expected a lighter word.