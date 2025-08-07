Wordle Answer Today: August 7, 2025 – Puzzle #1510 Solution and Hints (CORAL)

Today’s Wordle puzzle might be tricky for some players. It’s Puzzle #1510, and guessing the five-letter word may take a few extra tries. But don’t worry, we’re here to help.

Wordle is a daily word game where people around the world try to guess the same five-letter word. You get six tries, and after each guess, you see colored tiles to guide you:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place

Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot

Gray means the letter is not in the word at all

The fun part is using these clues to make better guesses each time.

If you’re stuck on today’s word, here are some helpful hints:

It is a hard substance found in the ocean

The word starts with C

It ends with L

There are no repeated letters

It has two vowels

If you still can’t figure it out, the answer to today’s Wordle is:

CORAL