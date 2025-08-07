Live
- Human rights panel seeks probe in 'stampede' at Kubereshwar Dham in MP
- Jharkhand Congress holds condolence meet, pays tributes to Shibu Soren
- ED recovered Rs 23,000 cr laundered money, distributed it to victims: SG to Supreme Court
- Prohibitory order imposed in Tripura’s Bishramganj
- DNA test to establish paternity of teen rape survivor’s baby
- ‘Ganga at your doorstep to clean your feet’ remark by UP minister sparks row
- Hyderabad’s Havya shines in National Finn swimming C’ship
- Asian Surfing C’ships: India’s Harish, Tayin enter third round
- Four Indians enter U-22 Asian Boxing C’ships finals
- Probably Root should be Man of the Series: Brook
Wordle Answer Today: August 7, 2025 – Puzzle #1510 Solution and Hints (CORAL)
Highlights
Find the Wordle answer for August 7, 2025. Get simple hints and the final solution for Puzzle #1510. Today’s five-letter word is sea-related.
Today’s Wordle puzzle might be tricky for some players. It’s Puzzle #1510, and guessing the five-letter word may take a few extra tries. But don’t worry, we’re here to help.
Wordle is a daily word game where people around the world try to guess the same five-letter word. You get six tries, and after each guess, you see colored tiles to guide you:
- Green means the letter is correct and in the right place
- Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong spot
- Gray means the letter is not in the word at all
The fun part is using these clues to make better guesses each time.
If you’re stuck on today’s word, here are some helpful hints:
- It is a hard substance found in the ocean
- The word starts with C
- It ends with L
- There are no repeated letters
- It has two vowels
If you still can’t figure it out, the answer to today’s Wordle is:
CORAL
Next Story