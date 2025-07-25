Live
- Natural Scar-Healing Remedies Straight From Your Kitchen
- Kamal Haasan makes Parliament debut, deepens DMK-MNM political synergy
- Supreme Court rejects plea to increase Assembly seats in Andhra, Telangana
- Karnataka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, says refusal to accept electoral defeat leads to baseless theories
- Moment of immense pride: Leaders laud PM Modi on becoming 2nd longest-serving Prime Minister
- Hours after escaping from Kannur jail, rape-murder convict found hiding in well
- WWE Star Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 from Heart Attack
- Yash Dayal Faces Rape Allegations: FIRs Filed in Jaipur and Ghaziabad
- 'Bravery is one thing, but the team must take care of Pant': Surinder Khanna
- Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visits Simhachalam Temple, Highlights Government Initiatives
Wordle Answer Today for July 25, 2025 – Puzzle #1497 Hints, Clues & Meaning
Highlights
Stuck on Wordle #1497 for July 25, 2025? Get helpful hints, clues, and the full answer explained simply. Improve your guesses and learn the meaning behind today’s tricky word.
Today’s Wordle puzzle was a bit tricky for many players. If you’re stuck or just curious about how close you were, we’ve got some helpful hints and a fun explanation coming up.
Let’s take a look at the clues:
- The word has no repeated letters.
- It includes two vowels.
- The first letter is G.
- It sounds like the name of a small animal — the mascot of the University of Minnesota.
- It means someone who runs small tasks or errands, often at work or on a movie set.
Did you guess it yet? If not, here comes the reveal...
The Wordle answer for July 25 is: GOFER
What Does “Gofer” Mean?
“Gofer” is a word used for someone who is asked to "go for" things — like coffee, files, or snacks. It’s often used in offices or on movie sets, where someone might say, “Hey, go for lunch” or “Go for the script.” That’s why it’s called gofer — short for “go for.”
Even though it sounds like “gopher,” the little animal, this word has a very different meaning!
Next Story