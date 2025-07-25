  • Menu
Wordle Answer Today for July 25, 2025 – Puzzle #1497 Hints, Clues & Meaning

Highlights

Stuck on Wordle #1497 for July 25, 2025? Get helpful hints, clues, and the full answer explained simply. Improve your guesses and learn the meaning behind today’s tricky word.

Today’s Wordle puzzle was a bit tricky for many players. If you’re stuck or just curious about how close you were, we’ve got some helpful hints and a fun explanation coming up.

Let’s take a look at the clues:

  • The word has no repeated letters.
  • It includes two vowels.
  • The first letter is G.
  • It sounds like the name of a small animal — the mascot of the University of Minnesota.
  • It means someone who runs small tasks or errands, often at work or on a movie set.

Did you guess it yet? If not, here comes the reveal...

The Wordle answer for July 25 is: GOFER

What Does “Gofer” Mean?

“Gofer” is a word used for someone who is asked to "go for" things — like coffee, files, or snacks. It’s often used in offices or on movie sets, where someone might say, “Hey, go for lunch” or “Go for the script.” That’s why it’s called gofer — short for “go for.”

Even though it sounds like “gopher,” the little animal, this word has a very different meaning!

