Wordle Answer Today for July 25, 2025 – Puzzle #1497 Hints, Clues & Meaning

Today’s Wordle puzzle was a bit tricky for many players. If you’re stuck or just curious about how close you were, we’ve got some helpful hints and a fun explanation coming up.

Let’s take a look at the clues:

The word has no repeated letters.

It includes two vowels.

The first letter is G.

It sounds like the name of a small animal — the mascot of the University of Minnesota.

It means someone who runs small tasks or errands, often at work or on a movie set.

Did you guess it yet? If not, here comes the reveal...

The Wordle answer for July 25 is: GOFER

What Does “Gofer” Mean?

“Gofer” is a word used for someone who is asked to "go for" things — like coffee, files, or snacks. It’s often used in offices or on movie sets, where someone might say, “Hey, go for lunch” or “Go for the script.” That’s why it’s called gofer — short for “go for.”

Even though it sounds like “gopher,” the little animal, this word has a very different meaning!