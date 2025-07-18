Wordle Answer Today (July 18, 2025): Puzzle #1490 Explained, Clues & Meaning

Wordle answer today, July 18 2025 Wordle, Wordle 1490 solution, Wordle puzzle hints, Wordle loris meaning, Wordle today answer, Wordle clue animal, NYT Wordle, daily Wordle

The Wordle puzzle for July 18 was different. It was puzzle number 1490. Many players found it hard.

A tricky word

The answer was LORIS. A loris is a small slow animal. It lives in Asia. It moves at night and has big eyes. Many people did not know this word. That made the puzzle harder.

Hints were not easy

The clues were these

The word starts with a consonant

It has two vowels

No letters are repeated

The clue was slow moving primate

Even with clues many could not guess it.

How Wordle Works

You will have six chances to guess a five-letter word.

Green indicates the letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word but it is in the wrong spot.

Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.

This week in Wordle

Here are the last few answers

July 17 was MODAL

July 16 was NERVY

July 15 was FOIST

July 14 was UNDID

July 13 was GNOME

LORIS was very different from these.