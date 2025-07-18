Live
Wordle Answer Today (July 18, 2025): Puzzle #1490 Explained, Clues & Meaning
Struggling with today’s Wordle puzzle? July 18’s Wordle (#1490) stumped players with a zoological twist. Find the answer, clues, meaning, and tips for solving it.
The Wordle puzzle for July 18 was different. It was puzzle number 1490. Many players found it hard.
A tricky word
The answer was LORIS. A loris is a small slow animal. It lives in Asia. It moves at night and has big eyes. Many people did not know this word. That made the puzzle harder.
Hints were not easy
The clues were these
The word starts with a consonant
It has two vowels
No letters are repeated
The clue was slow moving primate
Even with clues many could not guess it.
How Wordle Works
- You will have six chances to guess a five-letter word.
- Green indicates the letter is correct and in the right spot.
- Yellow means the letter is in the word but it is in the wrong spot.
- Gray means the letter is not in the word at all.
This week in Wordle
Here are the last few answers
July 17 was MODAL
July 16 was NERVY
July 15 was FOIST
July 14 was UNDID
July 13 was GNOME
LORIS was very different from these.