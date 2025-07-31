Wordle Answer Today – July 31, 2025 | Hints, Clues & Solution for Puzzle #1503

Want to solve today’s Wordle? Here are the hints you need — short, simple, and helpful.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game.

You get six tries to guess a five-letter word.

Green = right letter, right spot

= right letter, right spot Yellow = right letter, wrong spot

= right letter, wrong spot Gray = letter not in the word

It was made in 2021 by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times.

Quick Tips

Start with any five-letter word.

Many use "trace" — it’s simple and strong.

You can play for free. To save scores, you need a NYT Games subscription.

Clues for Today’s Word

It’s a noun

Used in fashion

Has one vowel: I

Has repeating letters

Starts with F

Means a decorative fabric fold (on clothes)

Answer for Wordle #1503

Frill