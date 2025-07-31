  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Technology

Wordle Answer Today – July 31, 2025 | Hints, Clues & Solution for Puzzle #1503

Wordle Answer Today – July 31, 2025 | Hints, Clues & Solution for Puzzle #1503
x

Wordle Answer Today – July 31, 2025 | Hints, Clues & Solution for Puzzle #1503

Highlights

Looking for today’s Wordle answer for July 31, 2025? Get the latest hints, clues, vowel tips, and the full solution to puzzle #1503. Stay on your winning streak with our simple guide!

Want to solve today’s Wordle? Here are the hints you need — short, simple, and helpful.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a word game.

You get six tries to guess a five-letter word.

  • Green = right letter, right spot
  • Yellow = right letter, wrong spot
  • Gray = letter not in the word

It was made in 2021 by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times.

Quick Tips

Start with any five-letter word.

  • Many use "trace" — it’s simple and strong.
  • You can play for free. To save scores, you need a NYT Games subscription.
  • Clues for Today’s Word
  • It’s a noun
  • Used in fashion
  • Has one vowel: I
  • Has repeating letters
  • Starts with F
  • Means a decorative fabric fold (on clothes)

Answer for Wordle #1503

Frill

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick