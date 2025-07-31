Wordle Answer Today – July 31, 2025 | Hints, Clues & Solution for Puzzle #1503
Highlights
Looking for today’s Wordle answer for July 31, 2025? Get the latest hints, clues, vowel tips, and the full solution to puzzle #1503. Stay on your winning streak with our simple guide!
Want to solve today’s Wordle? Here are the hints you need — short, simple, and helpful.
What is Wordle?
Wordle is a word game.
You get six tries to guess a five-letter word.
- Green = right letter, right spot
- Yellow = right letter, wrong spot
- Gray = letter not in the word
It was made in 2021 by Josh Wardle and later bought by The New York Times.
Quick Tips
Start with any five-letter word.
- Many use "trace" — it’s simple and strong.
- You can play for free. To save scores, you need a NYT Games subscription.
- Clues for Today’s Word
- It’s a noun
- Used in fashion
- Has one vowel: I
- Has repeating letters
- Starts with F
- Means a decorative fabric fold (on clothes)
Answer for Wordle #1503
Frill
Next Story