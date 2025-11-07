Live
Wordle Answer Today (November 7, 2025): Hints, Clues, and Solution for Today’s Puzzle
Highlights
Today’s Wordle answer for November 7, 2025, is PERIL. Check easy hints and clues to solve today’s five-letter Wordle puzzle.
Today’s Wordle puzzle for November 7, 2025 is here.
It may be a little tricky for some players who want to keep their streak going.
About Wordle
Wordle is a daily word game.
You have to guess a five-letter word in six tries.
After each guess, you get clues to help you find the correct word.
Green means the letter is right and in the correct place.
Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
Gray means the letter is not in the word.
Hints for Today’s Wordle
The word starts with the letter P.
It has two vowels.
It ends with the letter L.
It means danger or risk.
Wordle Answer for November 7, 2025
The Wordle answer today is PERIL.
