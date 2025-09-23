Live
Wordle Answer Today (September 23, 2025) – Hints and Solution Revealed
Highlights
Check out the Wordle answer for September 23, 2025. Get today’s hints, clues, and the full solution to keep your streak alive.
Wordle fans got another fun challenge today, September 23. The five-letter word had players guessing hard, trying to keep their streaks alive.
How Wordle Works
- You have 6 chances to guess the word.
- Green = correct letter in the right spot.
- Yellow = correct letter in the wrong spot.
- Grey = letter not in the word.
Hints for Today’s Word
- Used for eating.
- Starts with M and ends with H.
- Has 2 vowels.
- All letters are different.
Wordle Answer (September 23, 2025)
The answer is MOUTH.
