Wordle Answer Today (September 23, 2025) – Hints and Solution Revealed

Wordle fans got another fun challenge today, September 23. The five-letter word had players guessing hard, trying to keep their streaks alive.

How Wordle Works

You have 6 chances to guess the word.

Green = correct letter in the right spot.

Yellow = correct letter in the wrong spot.

Grey = letter not in the word.

Hints for Today’s Word

Used for eating.

Starts with M and ends with H.

Has 2 vowels.

All letters are different.

Wordle Answer (September 23, 2025)

The answer is MOUTH.