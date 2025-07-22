Wordle: Simple Guide to Today’s Puzzle and Answer (22 July)

Wordle is a fun word game. You have to guess a word that has five letters.

You get six chances to guess the word. After each guess:

Green means the letter is in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in the right place.

Grey means the letter is not in the word.

It is like a letter puzzle.

Wordle Clue for July 22

Today's word:

Has five letters

Is an adjective (a word that tells more about something)

Has only one vowel

Has no same letter two times

Hint: Think about something that gets too hot. It happens when food or wood touches fire for too long. Like toast that turns black.

Today's Wordle Answer is BURNT

The word is burnt.

It means something was hurt by fire or heat.

Like burnt toast or burnt paper.

If you did not guess it, that is okay. You can try again tomorrow.