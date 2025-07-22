Wordle: Simple Guide to Today’s Puzzle and Answer (22 July)

  • Menu
Wordle for Kids: Simple Guide to Today's Puzzle and Answer (22 July)






Discover how to play Wordle in easy words for young students. Check the Wordle clue and answer for 22 July. A fun and simple brain game to try every day!

Wordle is a fun word game. You have to guess a word that has five letters.

You get six chances to guess the word. After each guess:

  • Green means the letter is in the right place.
  • Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in the right place.
  • Grey means the letter is not in the word.
  • It is like a letter puzzle.
  • Wordle Clue for July 22

Today's word:

  • Has five letters
  • Is an adjective (a word that tells more about something)
  • Has only one vowel
  • Has no same letter two times

Hint: Think about something that gets too hot. It happens when food or wood touches fire for too long. Like toast that turns black.

  • Today's Wordle Answer is BURNT
  • The word is burnt.
  • It means something was hurt by fire or heat.
  • Like burnt toast or burnt paper.

If you did not guess it, that is okay. You can try again tomorrow.

