Live
- Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
Wordle: Simple Guide to Today’s Puzzle and Answer (22 July)
Highlights
Discover how to play Wordle in easy words for young students. Check the Wordle clue and answer for 22 July. A fun and simple brain game to try every day!
Wordle is a fun word game. You have to guess a word that has five letters.
You get six chances to guess the word. After each guess:
- Green means the letter is in the right place.
- Yellow means the letter is in the word, but not in the right place.
- Grey means the letter is not in the word.
- It is like a letter puzzle.
- Wordle Clue for July 22
Today's word:
- Has five letters
- Is an adjective (a word that tells more about something)
- Has only one vowel
- Has no same letter two times
Hint: Think about something that gets too hot. It happens when food or wood touches fire for too long. Like toast that turns black.
- Today's Wordle Answer is BURNT
- The word is burnt.
- It means something was hurt by fire or heat.
- Like burnt toast or burnt paper.
If you did not guess it, that is okay. You can try again tomorrow.
Next Story